Upper Hunter council seeks feedback on disability inclusion plan

By Mathew Perry
February 15 2022 - 1:58am
COUNCIL: The Upper Hunter Shire Council administrative centre in Scone. Picture: Mathew Perry

Upper Hunter Shire Council is seeking community feedback on disability, access and inclusion as it develops its Disability Inclusion Access Plan (DIAP) for 2022-2026.

