Merriwa VRA receives $1.4m grant for Emergency and Rescue Centre

MP
By Mathew Perry
February 22 2022 - 5:31am
The Merriwa Emergency and Rescue Centre project has received $1.4 million in funding as part of the federal government's Black Summer Bushfire Recovery grants program.

MERRIWA VRA
