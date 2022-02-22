The Scone Advocate
Defib donated by camp draft

MP
By Mathew Perry
Updated February 22 2022 - 5:33am, first published 5:32am
The Aberdeen Campdraft Committee has announced the donation of community defibrillator equipment on Wednesday, February 16.

Defibrillator donation
