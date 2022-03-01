The Scone Advocate
Relief for Merriwa-Cassilis group after power line victory

By Mathew Perry
March 1 2022 - 5:30pm
A large area of high-quality agricultural land in the Upper Hunter will be preserved following a decision to redesign the corridor of the Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone (REZ).

