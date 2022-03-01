Relief for Merriwa-Cassilis group after power line victory

A large area of high-quality agricultural land in the Upper Hunter will be preserved following a decision to redesign the corridor of the Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone (REZ).
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
