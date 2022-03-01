The Scone Advocate
Brumbies receive solar panel grant

MP
By Mathew Perry
Updated March 1 2022 - 4:57am, first published 4:56am
SOLAR: The Scone Brumbies Rugby Union Club has received a $10,000 grant towards the installation of solar panels. Picture: File photo

Scone Rugby Union Club has received a $10,000 grant to install solar panels as part of the federal government's Powering Communities Program.

MP

Mathew Perry

