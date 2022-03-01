The Scone Advocate
'Ground breaking' surgery

MP
By Mathew Perry
Updated March 1 2022 - 5:04am, first published 5:03am
A 'groundbreaking' cataract surgery has been performed on Derrick, a Tasmanian devil born at the Aussie Ark wildlife facility in the Barrington Tops.

MP

Mathew Perry

Journalist

Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.

