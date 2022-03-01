'Ground breaking' surgery

A 'groundbreaking' cataract surgery has been performed on Derrick, a Tasmanian devil born at the Aussie Ark wildlife facility in the Barrington Tops.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.