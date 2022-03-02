How to bet on horse racing: A beginner's guide

This article is in partnership with Neds.



Horse racing has been a source of betting for as long as horses have been racing.

If you know what you're doing and can beat the odds, placing daily horse race bets on the result of official horse races can be both entertaining and rewarding.

How to place a wager on a horse race

Betting on horse racing is not an arduous process.

Typically you place your bet, take out your tickets and take out your money if your bet is not paid.

If you're fortunate - or skillful - you can return your ticket to the window and claim your prize from the winning horse.

All you have to do is:

Give the name and location of the track.

Indicate the number race on which you're wagering.

Indicate what currency you are betting on.

Indicate how many types of bets to place.

You can bet on one horse to win, place, show, or on multiple horses.

Indicate how many horses you're using.

Before you exit the window, double-check your ticket.

Horse racing bet type

When betting on the horses, there are two types of bets to pick from, straight wagers and exotic wagers.

Straight wagers

A straight wager is a stake on just a single horse.

Stick with straight bets if you're a beginner.

Choose one horse to finish first, second, or third in the exact order.

A straight wager requires just a $2 minimum bet at most tracks.

Exotic wagers

Exotic bets enable you to bet on two horses or three horses in a single bet.

Exotic bets are often far more challenging to win than straight bets, you need a higher level of skill and expertise in horse selecting, and are more costly.

Feel free to try some exotic bets after you've made a few straight bets.

However, the payoffs on exotic bets are substantially higher than those on straight bets.

Don't only place money on the favourite

Horse racing is known for being a very unpredictable sport.

The favourite horse only wins around 30 per cent of the time.

If you show up to a big race and bet all of your money on the favourites, you will almost certainly lose money.

The key is to figure out which horse gives the best value, not which one is most likely to win.

To find value, you first need to know what you can do and do the research. The more you do the research, the more you will enjoy it.

Get to know your jockey

Jockeys may also give valuable betting expertise and assist you in identifying winners.

Just as some trainers are associated with specific courses, many jockeys have a preferred course.

Ruby Walsh has been the top jockey at Cheltenham in recent years, while Ryan Moore is the man to beat in Ascot.

Why do jockeys do so well in specific locations?

It goes both ways: not only will certain skill sets be inherently suited to particular courses, but trainers will most likely couple the greatest riders with the strongest horses.

Specific jockey and trainer combinations must be learned and understood. Because trainers may enter more than one horse in the race, knowing who the stable jockey is will inform you which animal is the yard's best bet.

Get to know your surfaces

Various horses run better on different surfaces, much as a tennis player would prefer a clay court to grass.

Dry courses, also described as 'firm' or 'good to firm', will see the quickest speeds and favour daintier horses, whilst runners who really hit the ground hard would prefer the somewhat more forgiving, softer grass - and get more sprinting strength from gripping into the ground.

Before you place a bet on a horse, check the surface it will be competing on.

Particularly on deeper ground, previous form on the surface might be crucial, so do not blindly support your horses without first ascertaining their favourite surfaces.

A few concluding tips

You are not required to bet on every race.

The temptation for a beginner is to wager on every race on the schedule.

While there is always one horse that will win each race, sift through the race card for the best bets and you may only wager two or three races out of the entire card.

Set a budget and bring the appropriate amount of cash if you fear you could get carried away with your betting.