Green bins for the Upper Hunter

The Upper Hunter Shire Council voted unanimously to invite tenders for the introduction of a green bin and kerbside food and garden organics collection at the most recent council meeting on Monday, February 28.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
