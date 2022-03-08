The Scone Advocate
Green bins for the Upper Hunter

MP
By Mathew Perry
Updated March 8 2022 - 4:44am, first published 4:43am
GREEN WASTE: Upper Hunter Shire Council is inviting tenders for the introduction of a green bin and kerbside food and garden organic waste collection.

The Upper Hunter Shire Council voted unanimously to invite tenders for the introduction of a green bin and kerbside food and garden organics collection at the most recent council meeting on Monday, February 28.

