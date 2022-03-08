Scone trainer Crockett off to 2022 Championship final

Scone-based trainer Cameron Crockett has qualified for the 2022 Newhaven Park Country Championships after Commando Hunt finished second in the Hunter & North West qualifying race at the Tamworth Jockey Club on Sunday, March 6.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
