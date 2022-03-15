The Scone Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - List

Dartbrook wins appeal to extend operations for five years

MP
By Mathew Perry
March 15 2022 - 3:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The operators of the Dartbrook coal mine between Muswellbrook and Aberdeen have won an appeal in the NSW Land and Environment Court to extend the facility's operations for five years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MP

Mathew Perry

Journalist

Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Scone news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.