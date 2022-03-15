Dartbrook wins appeal to extend operations for five years

The operators of the Dartbrook coal mine between Muswellbrook and Aberdeen have won an appeal in the NSW Land and Environment Court to extend the facility's operations for five years.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.