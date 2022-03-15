The Scone Advocate
Blue skies ensure Le Tour de Merriwa a success

MP
By Mathew Perry
Updated March 15 2022 - 4:04am, first published 4:03am
PELOTON: Riders participating in Le Tour de Merriwa assemble at the start line on the morning of Sunday, March 13. Picture: Le Tour de Merriwa

Weeks of heavy rainfall and flooding gave way to blue skies in the Upper Hunter as the Le Tour de Merriwa cycling ride took place on Sunday, March 13.

