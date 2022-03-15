The Scone Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - List

Volunteers needed 'now more than ever'

MP
By Mathew Perry
Updated March 15 2022 - 4:07am, first published 4:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After 32 years working in the coal mining industry, Ross Gunter said he initially did what most retirees would do.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MP

Mathew Perry

Journalist

Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Scone news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.