Battery for Liddell granted approval by DPE

MP
By Mathew Perry
March 22 2022 - 12:09am
AGL has announced the company's proposed 500-megawatt (MW), two gigawatt-hour (GWh) grid-scale battery on the site of its Liddell power station in the Hunter Valley has been granted approval by the NSW Department of Planning and Environment (DPE).

MP

