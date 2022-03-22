Battery for Liddell granted approval by DPE

AGL has announced the company's proposed 500-megawatt (MW), two gigawatt-hour (GWh) grid-scale battery on the site of its Liddell power station in the Hunter Valley has been granted approval by the NSW Department of Planning and Environment (DPE).
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
