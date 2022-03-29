The Scone Advocate
Up, up and away: Warbirds Over Scone thrills crowds

MP
By Mathew Perry
Updated March 29 2022 - 4:27am, first published 4:26am
WARBIRDS: The 2022 Warbirds Over Scone festival featured plenty of high adrenaline stunts from the Paul Bennett Airshows team. Picture: Upper Hunter Shire Council

Hundreds of spectators braved wet conditions over the weekend as the 2022 Warbirds Over Scone festival took place at the Scone Memorial Airport.

MP

Mathew Perry

Journalist

Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.

