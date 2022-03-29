The Scone Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - List

Campdraft returns to Aberdeen

MP
By Mathew Perry
Updated March 29 2022 - 4:31am, first published 4:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WINNERS: Judge Grant Whatham (right) with the Open event winner Michael Hayes (second right) and the minor place winners in Aberdeen on Sunday, March 27. Picture: ABCRA

The Aberdeen Campdraft returned for its 2022 edition as the event took place at the St John's Reserve in Aberdeen from Friday, March 25 to Sunday, March 27.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MP

Mathew Perry

Journalist

Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Scone news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.