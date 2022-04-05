The Scone Advocate
Scone CWA Race Day to celebrate 100th anniversary of the NSW Country Women's Association on Monday, April 4

MP
By Mathew Perry
Updated April 5 2022 - 4:22am, first published 4:21am
SCONE: Scone CWA president Lyn Tout (right) alongside branch members at a meeting on Friday, April 1, 2022. Picture: Mathew Perry

Country Women's Association members from branches across the Hunter region traveled to Scone on Monday, April 4, for celebrations marking the 100th anniversary of the organisation in NSW.

MP

