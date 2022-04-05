The Scone Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - List

Nurses from hospitals in Muswellbrook, Scone and Singleton have attended a rally in Newcastle on Thursday, March 31

MP
By Mathew Perry
Updated April 5 2022 - 4:30am, first published 4:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STRIKE: Nurses from Upper Hunter hospitals attending a rally in Newcastle as part of a 24-hour strike action on Thursday, March 31 2022. Picture: Supplied

Nurses from hospitals across the Upper Hunter attended a rally in Newcastle as part of a statewide union strike action on Thursday, March 31.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MP

Mathew Perry

Journalist

Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Scone news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.