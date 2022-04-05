The Scone Advocate
Upper Hunter stars in NRLW Grand Final

By Mathew Perry
April 5 2022 - 4:31am
The Upper Hunter will be represented in the upcoming NRLW Grand Final after the Sydney Roosters defeated reigning premiers the Brisbane Broncos at Leichhardt Oval on Sunday, April 3.

GRAND FINAL: Muswellbrook's Brydie Parker (right) celebrates with her Sydney Roosters teammates after defeating the Brisbane Broncos in the NRLW semi finals on Sunday, April 3. Picture: NRL
