Scone musician Katie Jayne has been selected as a top ten finalist for the 2022 Toyota Star Maker competition at the Tamworth Country Music Festival.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
