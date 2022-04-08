The Scone Advocate
Katie Jayne will be representing the Upper Hunter at the 2022 Toyota Star Maker finals in Tamworth on Tuesday, April 19

MP
By Mathew Perry
Updated April 8 2022 - 6:39am, first published 5:39am
STAR MAKER: Scone musician Katie Jayne has been named as a top ten finalist in the 2022 Toyota Star Maker Grand Final to be held at the Tamworth Country Music Festival. Picture: Supplied

Scone musician Katie Jayne has been selected as a top ten finalist for the 2022 Toyota Star Maker competition at the Tamworth Country Music Festival.

Mathew Perry

Journalist

Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.

