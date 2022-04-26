The Scone Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - List

Communities across the Upper Hunter pause to mark Anzac Day 2022

MP
By Mathew Perry
April 26 2022 - 8:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Anzac Day services have returned in full across Australia for the first time since the beginning of the COVID pandemic as communities across the Upper Hunter gathered to commemorate Anzac Day in 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MP

Mathew Perry

Journalist

Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Scone news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.