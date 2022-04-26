The Scone Literary Festival has announced Cassilis farmer Shelley Piper as the winner of its 2022 Farmers' Short Story Writing Competition.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
