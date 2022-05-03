The Scone Advocate
Scone Thoroughbreds' first grade victory against Singleton Greyhounds

MP
By Mathew Perry
Updated May 3 2022 - 4:41am, first published 4:40am
FIRST GRADE: A Scone Thoroughbreds player carrying the ball against the Singleton Greyhounds on Sunday, May 1. Picture: Scone Thoroughbreds RLFC

The Scone Thoroughbreds scored a massive 68-6 first grade victory against the Singleton Greyhounds in round two of the Bengalla Hunter Valley Group 21 Rugby League on Sunday, May 1.

