Scone Thoroughbreds' first grade victory against Singleton Greyhounds

The Scone Thoroughbreds scored a massive 68-6 first grade victory against the Singleton Greyhounds in round two of the Bengalla Hunter Valley Group 21 Rugby League on Sunday, May 1.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
