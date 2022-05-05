The Scone Advocate
Home/Latest News

Upper Hunter Homeless Support holds vigils across five towns for domestic violence awareness

MP
By Mathew Perry
Updated May 5 2022 - 12:45am, first published 12:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SCONE: Upper Hunter Mayor Maurice Collison (right) and Councillors Lee Watts (centre) and Tayah Clout (second from left) attend a candlelight vigil aiming to raise domestic violence awareness in Scone on Wednesday, May 4. Picture: Upper Hunter Shire Council

Candlelight vigils were held across the Upper Hunter on Wednesday, May 4, in an effort to 'shine a light' on domestic violence.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MP

Mathew Perry

Journalist

Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Scone news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.