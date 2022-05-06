All you need to know about workplace burn injuries

All you need to know about workplace burn injuries

This is a commercial partnership with Smiths Lawyers.



Burn injuries in the workplace can be serious and need urgent attention as they could have far-reaching consequences for you. So, if you suffer a burn injury at work, get to your doctor or a medical treatment centre as soon as possible.

What is a Burn Injury?

A burn injury is an injury to the skin caused by an external force, including heat, fire, electricity, chemicals, radiation, light, or friction. Scalds occur where hot liquids like steam create burns. The severity of burns is measured by degrees.

The physical burn injury is one thing, but a burn injury can also psychologically impact a worker. For instance, when their face, hands, or arms are scarred.

What if you can't get to a doctor immediately?

If it seems like a minor burn and you want to apply immediate self-help, you, or a co-worker, could do the following:

Cool the burn. Run cool (not cold) water on the burnt area

Remove rings or other tight items quickly but very gently

Don't break blisters

Apply lotion that contains aloe vera or moisturiser when the burn is cooled

Bandage the burn loosely with a sterile gauze bandage

Take a pain reliever to relieve the pain

Who covers workers' compensation claims in Queensland?

Businesses or organisations in Queensland that employ workers (including part-time workers) must insure them against work-related injuries like burns. Work-related injuries are covered under WorkCover or a worker's compensation scheme policy held by the employer.

Employers also have to take proactive precautionary measures to manage work health and safety risks in the workplace to ensure the safety of their workers.

What is the claims process in Queensland?

After obtaining medical treatment, notifying your employer, and getting a Work Capacity Certificate from your doctor, you can proceed to lodge a claim with WorkCover. You can get particulars of the process on the WorkCover website and lodge the claim online. They will assess your claim and issue a Notice of Assessment.

Within 20 days, WorkCover will notify you whether they have accepted your claim or not and the amount you will receive. You can decide whether to accept or decline the compensation offer.

If you are dissatisfied with the outcome, you can institute a claim for damages against your employer. The best person to assist you with this is a workplace injury lawyer.

What type of worker's claim do I have?

You can claim compensation for a burn injury under statute (no-fault injury) or under common law (where you have to prove negligence on the part of your employer).

Statutory compensation may include:

Weekly payments to replace lost income

Hospital and medical expenses

A lump-sum amount to compensate for permanent impairment

Rehabilitation expenses

Travelling expenses

Common law damages may include:

Loss of past and future earnings

Past and future medical and hospital expenses

Legal costs

Economic loss

Pain and suffering

Personal care costs

What else should I do?

Keep a record of your burn injuries as well as resultant lost income. Photos, medical treatment and expenses, reports, and particulars of any witnesses all help to substantiate your claim. You need to share these documents with your lawyer when you obtain the services of a personal injury lawyer.

Is there a time limit for making a burn injury claim?

Yes. Strict time limits apply under the legislation, and therefore you are encouraged to lodge your claim as soon as possible or get legal advice.

When claiming from WorkCover, you should do so within nine months of the injury. Only under certain circumstances may you apply for an extension.

A common law claim must be made within three years of the burn injury.

How much compensation will I receive for a burn injury?

Each burn injury is different, and the amount depends on the circumstances of each case. All the facts are taken into consideration like:

the nature and severity of your burn injury

what treatment you may need

how long it takes for you to recuperate and

the presence of other medical conditions like diabetes.

Most personal injury lawyers provide the first consultation for free, and then they can give you a better estimate of a compensation amount.

Which occupations are at risk for burn injuries?

Some occupations are more of a risk for burn injuries. For example:

Electricians

Chefs

Fire Fighters

Healthcare workers

Construction workers

That being said, other occupations are by no means excluded.

What are the types of burn injuries?

According to Worksafe, the degrees of burn injuries are:

First-degree burns (superficial burns) damage the first layer of the skin. Your burn site may be red, painful, or dry but generally has no blisters.

Second-degree burns (partial thickness) are often caused by scalds, flames, or when you touch hot objects. Your burn will appear red, blistered, wet and shiny, swollen and painful. These burns may become infected.

Third-degree burns (total thickness) where your outer and inner layers of the skin are destroyed. The burned skin is stiff and white, black, yellow or brown, dry and leathery, and painless because the nerve endings have been burned. These burns may also damage your underlying bones, muscles, and tendons. You may need skin grafts, surgery, and intensive care to prevent infections.

Fourth-(up to sixth) degree burn wounds exist, although they aren't as common.

What if my burn Injury has complications?

You should be patient and allow time for your injuries to stabilise and make a full recovery. A burn injury, which at first may seem light, may later present with complications, like infected wounds.

Severe burn injuries are not only skin deep but may affect your life on a psychological level as well. In that case, you need to work through your trauma. A mental health practitioner and a dermatologist, surgeon, and other burn injury specialists can provide you with the support you need.

You should ensure that all your injuries and expenses are included and that you get the maximum compensation.

Conclusion

At this time in your life, if you or one of your loved ones has suffered a burn injury at work, you need all the empathy and support you can get.

Most personal injury lawyers uphold a no win, no fee policy. This means you don't have to pay upfront legal fees; you only pay the lawyer if your compensation claim is successful.