Three on the trot for Scone Thoroughbreds with win against Denman

May 10 2022 - 5:23am
FAMILY AFFAIR: Three sets of brothers took to the field for Scone as the Thoroughbreds defeated the Denman Devils 44-14 on Friday, May 6. Picture: Scone Thoroughbreds RLFC

The Scone Thoroughbreds scored their third first grade win in a row as they defeated the Denman Devils 44-14 in round three of the Bengalla Hunter Valley Group 21 competition on Friday, May 6.

