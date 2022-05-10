Three on the trot for Scone Thoroughbreds with win against Denman

The Scone Thoroughbreds scored their third first grade win in a row as they defeated the Denman Devils 44-14 in round three of the Bengalla Hunter Valley Group 21 competition on Friday, May 6.
Denman started strongly against the league leaders, opening the scoring with a try in the fifth minute to put Scone on the back foot.
However, the Thoroughbreds responded quickly and scored four unanswered tries to reassert their authority.
Denman and Scone scored two tries apiece to open the second half, but Scone finished strongly to add a try in the 35th and 39th minutes to continue their strong form.
Scone halfback Jake Watts had an impressive evening from the kicking tee, scoring six out of eight conversion attempts.
In other first grade matches in round three, the Muswellbrook Rams posted their second win of the season after travelling down the New England Highway to take on the Greta Branxton Colts on Saturday, May 7.
The Colts were the dominant team in the first half and led the Rams by 20-6 heading into the break.
Rams captain-coach Jayden Rosberg's team talk during halftime had the desired effect as Muswellbrook turned the game on its head in the second half, scoring 20 unanswered points to secure a 26-6 victory.
In the final game of the round, the Aberdeen Tigers hosted the Singleton Greyhounds at Jefferson Park on Sunday, May 8.
Both teams were looking for their first win of the 2022 season, with the Greyhounds in particular looking to restore some pride after a resounding 60 point loss to Scone in round two, but it was the Tigers who emerged the victors as they secured their first points of the season with a 42-22 win.
Meanwhile in the Monarch Blues Ladies League Tag, league leaders Scone remained undefeated as they beat Denman by 28-8 on Friday while the Merriwa Magpies played out a 12-12 against the Singleton Greyhounds in their first home game of the season on Saturday. On Sunday, the Aberdeen Tigers LLT defeated Murrurundi 28-0 while Greta Branxton had a bye.
In the Group 21 reserve grade competition, Scone defeated Denman 18-3, Greta Branxon beat Muswellbrook 40-6 and Merriwa downed Singleton 30-24.
