Candlelight vigils were held across the Upper Hunter on Wednesday, May 4, in an effort to 'shine a light' on domestic violence.
Advertisement
The vigils, held in Muswellbrook, Scone, Murrurundi, Merriwa and Singleton, were organised by Upper Hunter Homeless Support (UHHS) in partnership with local councils and CWA groups.
Muswellbrook Councillor De-anne Douglas spoke at the vigil in Muswellbrook of her own experiences as a survivor of childhood domestic violence and said everyone has the right to live free from violence, fear and intimidation.
"Charity begins at home, but sadly so does domestic violence," Ms Douglas said.
"We need to teach our young women and men what healthy and loving relationships are and that it is never okay to treat anyone with less than respect.
"We need to stand strong together as a community to send a powerful message that things need to change. Violence of any form should not be accepted in our modern society... We should be better than this."
Ms Douglas said she did not define herself as a victim, but as a survivor of childhood domestic violence and abuse and called on members of the Upper Hunter community to continue to support those still being impacted.
"I am a woman with a powerful story of suffering and survival. I am also a woman healing every day from my past," she said.
"Remember that there is a very good chance you already know somebody in this situation, or will witness it through your family or friends at one time in your life... You must be their voice and their way out. You must be their light in the darkness."
Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell also spoke at the vigil in Muswellbrook and said too often domestic violence is hidden in society.
"It often happens behind closed doors and we don't know it's actually happening, and so that's why events like tonight are so important." Mr Layzell said.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.