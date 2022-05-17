Olivia Thrift has plenty of reason to celebrate during the Scone Horse Festival after being named the champion pony club rider at the 2022 Royal Easter Show earlier this year.
The Scone Grammar School student told the Hunter Valley News she has been attending Sydney's Royal Easter Show since she was seven years old, but this was the first year she had come away with a trophy.
After winning the 13 years & under 15 years category in the rider class of the pony club competition, Olivia then went on to compete in the champion class against the winners of the three other under 18 age categories.
In the final round Olivia was again victorious, alongside her horse Coolidowns Rebel Yell, to win the George D Scales Memorial Perpetual Trophy as the champion pony club rider.
"It was so cool, it was probably the most exciting thing," Olivia said of being presented with the trophy. "I was just hoping to do my best and have fun as the main thing."
Despite years of experience competing in pony club events, Olivia's preparation for the Royal Easter Show wasn't straightforward after the original horse she had been planning to ride was ruled out due to injury.
"My sister Georgia lent me her horse, which was Coolidowns Rebel Yell, because two weeks before my horse cut his legs open and I couldn't take him," Olivia said.
"I was really nervous and also stressed at the same time because I didn't know him, but I've always seen Georgia riding him and he always worked well for her."
Olivia said the support of her family and sister had been instrumental in helping her overcome the nerves to win the competition, and said her goal now was to one day compete at the Showhorse Council of Australasia's Grand National competition which features riders from across Australia and New Zealand. But for now her focus will be on competing for Scone Grammar at the 2022 North West Equestrian Expo in Coonabarabran in June.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
