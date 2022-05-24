Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce eased back into the seat of New England over the weekend but was forced to concede that the Coalition would not govern Australia.
Mr Joyce collected 52.77 per cent of first preference votes, but suffered a 2.05 per cent swing against him, with Labor increasing their support by more than 5 per cent.
Advertisement
He accepted victory in the New England with none of the vigour and excitement he showed during the 2019 election and 2017 by-election.
He also said if mistakes are made, there is a chance the nation could "fail".
"You must look to your nation and ask yourself what is best for your nation, and what can I do for my nation, because without this nation of Australia there is nothing, there is nothing before us if this nation fails," he said.
"We've got to be ready for this and we've got to be ready for this, we've got to prepare because every day is a day up your sleeve which otherwise you mightn't have had.
"Every time someone suggests to you something that will make us week, you might rail against them with fury, as something that is completely abdominal."
Regardless of who takes power, he said there is a common goal that the nation needs to aim towards, which is stopping the rise of China in the Pacific region.
"We've got to become strong because what is before us [China] is quite formidable and very scary, and if we don't form government I truly wish the Labor party the very best," he said.
"That's an odd thing to say, but I really mean it."
Labor's New England candidate Laura Hughes remained pleased with the party's efforts during the campaign, despite being unable to unseat the Nationals.
Labor look poised to create a swing against Mr Joyce, and Ms Hughes said that was an indication more people were looking for a change.
"In the New England I've certainly spoken with people who are keen for a change, this is a national stronghold, there's no two ways about that, I'm not pretending it's not," she said.
"But there are people who are looking for more action on a number of things, like climate change, secure jobs and good wages, aged care."
She said people were glad to have a choice at this election to express their dissatisfaction towards the Coalition government, and said her large team of hard-working volunteers had increased Labor's profile.
"We've had the most volunteers we've ever had, which is very exciting," she said.
"So we manned almost every booth in the electorate."
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.