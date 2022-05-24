Conservation organisation Aussie Ark has released 50 endangered Eastern Quolls into a protected, wild sanctuary in the Barrington Tops on Tuesday, May 24.
Aussie Ark said the quolls have been returned in preparation for this year's breeding season in the hope that the quolls will go on to breed with an existing population of the endangered species released within the sanctuary.
Aussie Ark said the release was "hugely significant because of the sheer number that were able to be released".
The quolls are part of the organisation's Eastern quoll breeding program as a part of the larger Tasmanian Quoll Conservation Program which has successfully bred this vulnerable species in the Barrington Tops and now hold over 150 individuals.
Dean Reid, the operations manager of Aussie Ark, said he was confident of joeys being bred into the sanctuary in just a few months.
"Our goal has always been to bolster the Eastern quoll species' population, rewild the Barrington Tops and stop their extinction. The release of these 50 individuals is another step in this plan for Aussie Ark," he said. "We have released these quolls at the perfect time for them to find mates."
