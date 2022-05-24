Trailblazing Murrurundi journalist Caroline Jones remembered

Tributes have flown for trailblazing journalist Caroline Jones, who died on Thursday, May 20, at the age of 84.
Born and raised in Murrurundi, Ms Jones joined the ABC in 1963 and later became the first female reporter for daily current affairs program This Day Tonight, before later presenting Four Corners from 1972 to 1981.
Advertisement
Ms Jones then went on to present Australian Story for 20 years from 1996 before stepping down in 2016. Growing up in Murrurundi in a cottage adjoining the Murrurundi Times office on Mayne Street was a formative experience for Ms Jones, telling the Newcastle Herald in 2013 that the Upper Hunter was her "spiritual home".
"I was growing up in a country community and that stays with you your whole life," Ms Jones said. "The landscape of the Upper Hunter is imprinted on my imagination."
Throughout her career, Ms Jones was conscious of paving the way for women in media. ''It dawned on me that if I did well, it surely must open the door for other women,'' she said.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.