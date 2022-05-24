Meanwhile the Muswellbrook Rams bounced back from a 32-6 away loss against Denman in the previous round to beat the Singleton Greyhounds 26-10 at Olympic Park. The Rams have had a strong start to the 2022 season, with their only other defeat so far being a round one loss against Scone in which they were the only team so far this season to keep within 20 points of the Thoroughbreds on the scoreboard.