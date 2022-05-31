The Scone Advocate
The Bunnan Hall Crawl was held on Saturday, May 21, to bring the community together following droughts, fires, floods and COVID

May 31 2022 - 1:00pm
BUSH BASH: Musician Jason Carruthers belted out some tunes at the Bunnan Hall Crawl on Saturday, May 21. Picture: Supplied

Around a hundred locals and a few 'ring ins' from across the Upper Hunter Shire gathered inside the Bunnan Memorial Hall on Saturday, May 21, for a warm and welcoming night of bush poetry, ballads and some top notch country cooking.

