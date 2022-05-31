On Sunday, the Aberdeen Tigers narrowly defeated the Merriwa Magpies by 10 points to eight in a top of the table clash while Singleton defeated Denman 26-14 at home. Next week in round seven of the first grade competition, Aberdeen will host Muswellbrook at 3:10pm at Jefferson Park on Saturday, June 4, while on Sunday, June 5, Scone will host Singleton at 2pm while Greta Branxton will take on the Devils at Denman Oval at 7:30pm.

