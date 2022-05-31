The Scone Thoroughbreds have won their sixth game on the trot to extend their lead at the the top of the Bengalla Hunter Valley Group 21 Rugby League first grade ladder.
Scone traveled to Olympic Park to face the Muswellbrook Rams on Saturday, May 28, and scored eight tries to continue their unbeaten streak to win by 44 points to 20.
The Thoroughbreds once again displayed the depth in their attacking options with all eight tries coming from different try-scorers, with Scone halfback Jake Watts scoring six out of eight conversions.
In other matches played on Sunday, May 29, the Greta Branxton Colts secured their third win of the season as they hosted the Aberdeen Tigers at Greta Central Oval.
The 22-16 win was a closer affair than the teams' round one clash, with the win moving Greta up to third on the competition ladder.
In the final first grade match of the round, the Denman Devils traveled to Pirtek Park in Singleton to take on the bottom-placed Singleton Greyhounds.
The Devils heaped more misery on the winless Greyhounds, scoring nine tries to run away 52-14 winners.
Meanwhile in the Group 21 Monarch Blues Ladies League Tag (LLT) competition, the Merriwa Magpies played out a 14 all draw against the Aberdeen Tigers on Saturday.
On Sunday, the Singleton Greyhounds LLT side defeated Denman 22-10 while Murrurundi scored an emphatic 38-0 victory win against Greta Branxton.
League leaders Scone had a bye in round six.
Finally in the Group 21 reserve grade competition, the Scone Thoroughbreds downed the Muswellbrook Rams by 30 points to 4 at Olympic Park on Saturday for their second win of the season. The Rams remain at the bottom of the ladder without a win from the opening six rounds.
On Sunday, the Aberdeen Tigers narrowly defeated the Merriwa Magpies by 10 points to eight in a top of the table clash while Singleton defeated Denman 26-14 at home. Next week in round seven of the first grade competition, Aberdeen will host Muswellbrook at 3:10pm at Jefferson Park on Saturday, June 4, while on Sunday, June 5, Scone will host Singleton at 2pm while Greta Branxton will take on the Devils at Denman Oval at 7:30pm.
All teams in the LLT competition will have a bye while Scone host Singleton in the only reserve grade match.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
