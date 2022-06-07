The Scone Advocate
First Murrurundi Art Prize

MP
By Mathew Perry
Updated June 7 2022 - 5:51am, first published 5:50am
ART PRIZE: Ian Dobbin (left) was awarded 'Best in Show' by judge Jelle van den Berg (right) for his leadlight lamp at the Murrurundi Art Prize. Picture: MACC

The creativity of Upper Hunter residents was on display on the evening of Friday, June 3, as the Murrurundi Arts and Crafts Council (MACC) held the inaugural Murrurundi Art Prize.

