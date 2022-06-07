First Murrurundi Art Prize

The creativity of Upper Hunter residents was on display on the evening of Friday, June 3, as the Murrurundi Arts and Crafts Council (MACC) held the inaugural Murrurundi Art Prize.
The entries included an "interesting, eclectic, high standard collection of creative works", and the MACC said many of the entries were sold during the course of the evening.
Advertisement
Artist Jelle van den Berg was given the difficult task judging the Art Prize entries, awarding the $1,000 prize for 'Best in Show' to a leadlight lamp crafted by Ian Dobbin.
The $500 runner up prize was awarded to timber and copper fluorescent lamp created by James Bush.
A further six highly commended prizes were awarded to participants on the day, with recipients including Peter Wollermann (handmade pair of leather shoes), Bradford Feetam (sculpture), Tonia Barton (quilt), Robyn Marheine (landscape painting), Catherine Rein (knitted jumper) and Barry Bryan (landscape painting).
Each highly commended prize winner was awarded $100 for their efforts.
The entrants will continue to be exhibited at the Murrurundi RSL Hall for the Queen's Birthday long weekend from June 11 to June 13, with a gold coin donation required for entry.
The MACC thanked the event's major sponsors AGL and local sponsors Henley Partners and Peter and Philip Reid-Morgan as well as "all those who contributed to a fabulous exhibition reflecting Murrurundi and surrounds' unique and creative local talent".
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.