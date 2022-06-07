The Scone Advocate
Yasmin Clydsdale signs for Newcastle Knights

By Mathew Perry & Robert Dillon
June 7 2022 - 5:54am
KNIGHT: Scone's Yasmin Clydsdale, pictured playing for the Sydney Roosters NRLW side. Picture: Supplied

The Newcastle Knights have announced the signing of Scone's Yasmin Clydsdale (née Meakes) from the Sydney Roosters ahead of the 2022 NRLW season.

