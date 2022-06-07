The Devils defeated the Colts 46-10 to secure their fifth win and move up to second on the competition ladder, with their only defeat of the 2022 season so far coming from a round three defeat to league leaders Scone. The Devils and Colts will play their round seven fixture at Denman Oval on Thursday, June 9. While all teams had a bye in the Monarch Blues Ladies League Tag (LLT), the Denman She-Devils and the Greta Branxton Colts also played a catch up fixture for their abandoned round two clash on Sunday, with Denman running away with a 62-0 thumping of the Colts for only their second win of the season. In the reserve grade, Greta defeated Denman 40-0 while Scone beat Singleton by a score of 40-4.