The Scone Thoroughbreds maintained their dominant form in the Bengalla Hunter Valley Group 21 first grade with a thumping 74-6 round seven win over the Singleton Greyhounds on Sunday, June 5.
Scone ran home 14 tries in an impressive attacking display, with Adam Clydsdale, Hayden Topliss, Isaac Austin, Joel Harrison and Thomas Eveleigh each bagging two tries apiece.
In other Group 21 action over the weekend, the Muswellbrook Rams and Aberdeen Tigers met at Jefferson Park in a thrilling encounter which saw the Tigers narrowly hold on to win 34-32.
With ten minutes left in the match, Aberdeen led Muswellbrook by 28-26 before adding another another try to extend their lead.
With five minutes left to go, Muswellbrook looked down for the count but refused to give up. Their determination paid dividends as they crossed the try-line to bring the score back within two points and ensure a the home side fans had a nervous wait before the final whistle confirmed the win for Aberdeen.
Meanwhile the Greta Branxton Colts and the Denman Devils met at Greta Central Oval for a catch up game for their round two fixture which had been cancelled due to rain.
The Devils defeated the Colts 46-10 to secure their fifth win and move up to second on the competition ladder, with their only defeat of the 2022 season so far coming from a round three defeat to league leaders Scone. The Devils and Colts will play their round seven fixture at Denman Oval on Thursday, June 9. While all teams had a bye in the Monarch Blues Ladies League Tag (LLT), the Denman She-Devils and the Greta Branxton Colts also played a catch up fixture for their abandoned round two clash on Sunday, with Denman running away with a 62-0 thumping of the Colts for only their second win of the season. In the reserve grade, Greta defeated Denman 40-0 while Scone beat Singleton by a score of 40-4.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
