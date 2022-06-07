The Scone Advocate
Scone maintain winning streak in Group 21

MP
By Mathew Perry
June 7 2022 - 5:58am
Scone v Singleton

The Scone Thoroughbreds maintained their dominant form in the Bengalla Hunter Valley Group 21 first grade with a thumping 74-6 round seven win over the Singleton Greyhounds on Sunday, June 5.

MP

Mathew Perry

Journalist

Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.

