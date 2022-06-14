The Scone Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - List

Scone's Thomas Cutler, Georgia Maben and Olivia Thrift crowned champions at interschool equestrian expo in Coonabarabran

MP
By Mathew Perry
June 14 2022 - 6:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EQUESTRIAN: Scone Grammar students (L-R) Georgia Maben, Olivia Thrift and Thomas Cutler had a successful showing at the North West Equestrian Expo in Coonabarabran. Picture: Supplied

Riders from Scone Grammar School had a successful weekend in Coonabarabran as they competed in the North West Equestrian Expo.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MP

Mathew Perry

Journalist

Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Scone news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.