Riders from Scone Grammar School had a successful weekend in Coonabarabran as they competed in the North West Equestrian Expo.
Held from Friday, June 3 to Tuesday, June 7, the event is Australia's largest high school interschool equestrian event.
Advertisement
Events featured at the Expo included dressage, showjumping, eventing, pentathlon and polocrosse with a number of Scone Grammar students leaving the event as champions in their respective disciplines.
Thomas Cutler was Reserve Champion 15-year-old Sporting, and Reserve Champion 15-year-old boy of the entire Expo Championship, achieving wins and placings in the Sporting, Challenges, Polocrosse, the Pentathlon and Working Horse classes.
Georgia Maben won Champion 12-year-old girl of the entire Championship, achieving wins and placings in the Working Horse Classes, Dressage, Combined Training, Sporting, Hack Classes and Challenges. Olivia Thrift won the 14 years Preliminary Dressage Championship.
Amelia Frampton (Year 7) and Sophie Hawthorne (Year 11) also had successful showings at the Expo, achieving top three finishes in many events, including Combined Training, Sporting and Polocrosse.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.