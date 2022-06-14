Merriwa's Festival of the Fleeces returned with a baaaang on Saturday, June 11 for the 30th edition of the event following two years of cancellations due to COVID-19.
Festival of the Fleeces committee chairman Ron Campbell said the organisers put on a great show for the town of Merriwa and the visiting sheep enthusiasts.
Advertisement
"It was as large or larger than the biggest (attendance) that we've had," Mr Campbell said.
"It was really good, very successful. Five or six thousand people there, they were everywhere."
The event kicked off on Friday evening with the Rosto's Opening Night at the Merriwa RSL Club, featuring a performance by the Mick Fetch Trio. The Merriwa Gallery also opened on the Friday night for its first exhibition, presenting displays from artists Ellie Matthews and Roger Skinner.
But it was on Saturday that the main attraction took place as hundreds of sheep, wearing the traditional red leg warmers that the festival has become known for, were paraded down Bettington Street to the delight of thousands of onlookers gathered on the roadside.
Mr Campbell said the sheep had performed extremely well on the day.
"They're sort of an unknown quantity," he said.
"They're not pet sheep, they're sheep that come out of the paddock the day before and have the red socks fitted. The whole thing was just such a success."
Attendees on Saturday were also treated to market stalls, shearing and working dog demonstrations, a gumboot throwing competition and a fireworks display to finish the day.
Mr Campbell said businesses in Merriwa enjoyed a roaring trade over the long weekend thanks to the thousands of visitors who came from across the Hunter region and further afield.
"The pie shop sold 1500 pies, 750 sausage rolls, breads, coffees," he said.
"I think everybody just benefited so much and of course the great thing is having people there to come and visit our town."
Mr Campbell thanked the "great response" from the event's local and major sponsors, including Rosto's Olives, Commonwealth Bank, and the Upper Hunter Shire Council for their continued support.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.