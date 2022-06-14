Scone teacher award

Scone primary school teacher Trish Murray has been announced as the winner of the Emmaus Award for Excellence in Teaching (Primary).
A kindergarten teacher at St Mary's Primary School, Ms Murray was presented with the accolade by the Catholic Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle, which oversees more than 2,000 staff across 58 schools in the Hunter region. Ms Murray said she was "very excited" to receive the award.
"I've been teaching in our community for 37 years, so I'm in the latter part of my teaching career and to receive this award is just wonderful," Ms Murray said.
Having taught in the Scone community for her entire career, Ms Murray said it was incredibly rewarding to see the growth in students she had taught over the years.
"Some (former students) are now returning with their little ones and that's just so rewarding to see the growth in them and to see some of the ones I've taught now be parents themselves," she said.
"I've had lots of emails and messages of support and congratulations from past students that I haven't heard from in years as well as current parents at the school, which was very exciting."
Gerard Mowbray, the director of Catholic schools at the Diocese, said Ms Murray had received the award in recognition of having "successfully created a stimulating learning environment where students are able to succeed in a familiar and safe environment".
"Trish provides kindergarten students with a highly engaging and successful transition to school," Mr Mowbray said.
"She has built experiences around social and intellectual needs and continues to respond to the needs of students throughout their kindergarten year... Trish's passion and firm dedication to early learning is continually on display."
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
