Scone teacher award

MP
By Mathew Perry
June 14 2022 - 6:43am
AWARD: St Mary's Primary School teacher Trish Murray (centre) receiving the Emmaus Award for Excellence in Teaching (Primary). Picture: Supplied

Scone primary school teacher Trish Murray has been announced as the winner of the Emmaus Award for Excellence in Teaching (Primary).

