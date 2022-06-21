The Scone Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - List

Students from across the Upper Hunter discuss leadership, wellbeing and mental health with

MP
By Mathew Perry
Updated June 21 2022 - 5:36am, first published 5:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEADERSHIP: Some of the Upper Hunter high school students who delivered a leadership summit at Scone High School on Thursday, June 16. Picture: Supplied

Upper Hunter high school students gathered in Scone to discuss leadership, wellbeing and mental health at a summit organised by the Where There's A Will (WTAW) charity.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MP

Mathew Perry

Journalist

Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Scone news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.