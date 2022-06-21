The Scone Advocate
NSW government to roll out new environmentally sustainable accommodation units for regional healthcare workers

June 21 2022 - 5:41am
ACCOMMODATION: The exterior of an accommodation unit to be provided for rural health staff in areas of regional NSW including Scone and Quirindi. Picture: Supplied

Regional healthcare workers in Scone will be provided with new modern and environmentally sustainable accommodation units, one of a number of announcements focusing on regional healthcare made in the lead up to the state budget. .

