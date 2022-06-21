Regional healthcare workers in Scone will be provided with new modern and environmentally sustainable accommodation units, one of a number of announcements focusing on regional healthcare made in the lead up to the state budget. .
Upper Hunter Nationals MP Dave Layzell said the accommodation would provide high quality housing in close proximity to local health facilities.
"The new accommodation will ensure we can attract and retain the health workers we need at Scone and Quirindi hospitals," Mr Layzell said.
"It is critical that we pave the way for the best and brightest health care workers to come to our hospitals, and that means providing affordable housing for our staff."
Hunter New England Local Health District chief executive Michael DiRienzo said the accommodation units have been designed to minimise their environmental impact.
"Our new accommodation units are based on sustainable design principles that maximise year-round comfort and reduce running costs. Everything from the framing to fit-out has been built with recycled products," Mr DiRienzo said.
"I'm confident our specialists and contract staff will appreciate the effort put into ensuring these units are comfortable, private and close to each health facility."
NSW Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said the first units will be rolled out in Gunnedah, followed by Quirindi, Walcha, Armidale, Glen Innes, Inverell and Scone.
"The NSW Government is investing more than $75 million to deliver health worker housing and accommodation across the state, making the opportunity to live and work in rural and region NSW even more inviting to our healthcare staff," Mrs Taylor said.
"Each year, our local health districts divert funds to offsite accommodation that's safe and comfortable for visiting specialists and medical staff while they're providing essential health services to our communities."
The NSW government said it has invested more than $75 million in total to deliver health worker housing and accommodation.
The focus on improving regional healthcare has continued in the lead up to the NSW state budget, with the Perrottet government making number of announcements targeted at improving regional healthcare.
The budget announcements include an $883 million package to to attract and retain staff in rural and regional areas and a $149.5 million expansion of the Isolated Patients Travel and Accommodation Assistance Scheme (IPTAAS), as well as a $408 million plan to reduce elective surgery waiting lists which have been impacted by the COVID pandemic.
The changes to the IPTAAS were welcomed by Can Assist, a regional cancer support network.
Can Assist executive director Emma Phillips said the improvements will ease the financial burden placed on people affected by cancer living in country NSW.
"These are middle class Australians who have considered selling their homes or skipping their treatment altogether because they could not afford to get to treatment. The new IPTAAS rebates will change that reality," Ms Phillips said.
But Labor's shadow state treasurer Daniel Mookhey said the big ticket investments in regional healthcare had come too late.
"Let's just be clear here the government has had 12 years to deal with many of the problems that they're now shoveling money out the door desperately to fend off community angst and anger with them," he said.
"Had the government made investments in the health department when we told them two years ago, they wouldn't be shoveling money out the door to catch up for their incompetence."
