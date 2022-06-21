The Scone Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - List

IPART approves rate rises for Newcastle, Cessnock, Lake Macquarie, Muswellbrook, Port Stephens, Singleton and Upper Hunter

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated June 21 2022 - 5:43am, first published 5:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GOING UP: Hunter councils were among 86 approved to exceed the benchmark rate peg, which is designed to cap the level at which rates rise in a single year.

HUNTER councils have won approval to lift their rates by more than the statewide cap in the coming financial year, reaping millions more for their budgets.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.

Local News

Get the latest Scone news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.