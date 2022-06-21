Maitland council did not apply for an exemption. In a video on the council's Facebook page mayor Philip Penfold said despite costs rising by 5 per cent per annum, the council will stay under the cap. "Everyone is feeling the cost of living pressures and council has agreed that in the coming financial year we will have a rate rise of less than one per cent being 0.7 per cent or 42 cents per week for the average Maitland residential ratepayer," Cr Penfold said.