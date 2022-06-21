HUNTER councils have won approval to lift their rates by more than the statewide cap in the coming financial year, reaping millions more for their budgets.
The Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) on Monday released its decisions on applications for councils to charge ratepayers more than the pre-set cap.
Cessnock receives a 2.5 per cent rise, 1.8 per cent in addition to the 0.7 per cent rate peg. That matches the change permitted for Lake Macquarie, Muswellbrook and Newcastle. Singleton and Upper Hunter shires will receive 2 per cent rises. Midcoast will get a 2.25 per cent rise, above the 0.9 per cent cap that applied, while Port Stephens' rise of 2.5 per cent exceeds a cap of 1.3 per cent.
The Hunter councils were among 86 approved to exceed the benchmark rate.
"The latest rate peg was determined in the low inflation environment at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic," tribunal member Deborah Cope said. "Some councils have demonstrated that without additional funds they will not be able to deliver the projects they have already consulted on and included in their budgets."
Among the Hunter bids, only the Lake Macquarie application received a submission. It remains confidential and anonymous.
In its decision, IPART noted Newcastle's raise, which it said was already factored into the council's budget was permanent. That means the rise will be factored into the base from which future rises are calculated.
"We estimate this to be around $2.21 million in additional income in 2022-23 which [it] can keep in its rate base going forward," the regulator wrote. "This allows the council an extra $11.6 million over the next five years."
Newcastle council has said the rise amounts to roughly $40 extra on average per year.
Writing to IPART in April, City of Newcastle chief executive Jeremy Bath said the extra funds would be used to offset COVID-19's financial blow.
"Supporting the local economy throughout the pandemic has helped limit the full force of the economic impact of [COVID] restrictions," he said. "Without the additional rate revenue possible under a rate cap of 2.5 per cent, City of Newcastle will have no choice but to consider reductions in service or postponement of proposed projects ... to ensure future delivery of balanced budgets."
Maitland council did not apply for an exemption. In a video on the council's Facebook page mayor Philip Penfold said despite costs rising by 5 per cent per annum, the council will stay under the cap. "Everyone is feeling the cost of living pressures and council has agreed that in the coming financial year we will have a rate rise of less than one per cent being 0.7 per cent or 42 cents per week for the average Maitland residential ratepayer," Cr Penfold said.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
