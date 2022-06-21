The Scone Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - List

Scone Thoroughbreds continue dominance with defeat over Aberdeen Tigers

MP
By Mathew Perry
Updated June 21 2022 - 5:45am, first published 5:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scone Thoroughbreds continue dominance with defeat over Aberdeen Tigers

The Scone Thoroughbreds have continued their dominance in the Bengalla Hunter Valley Group 21 first grade, defeating the Aberdeen Tigers 32-14 in a hard fought round eight encounter at Jefferson Park on Sunday, June 19.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MP

Mathew Perry

Journalist

Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Scone news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.