Scone Thoroughbreds continue dominance with defeat over Aberdeen Tigers

The Scone Thoroughbreds have continued their dominance in the Bengalla Hunter Valley Group 21 first grade, defeating the Aberdeen Tigers 32-14 in a hard fought round eight encounter at Jefferson Park on Sunday, June 19.
The Tigers put up strong resistance against the league leading Thoroughbreds, holding the game to a 10-10 stalemate at halftime. However ill-discipline cost the Tigers as two players were sent off, allowing Scone the opportunity to break through in the second half to continue their unbeaten run.
Caleb Taylor and Joel Harrison each scored two tries for the Thoroughbreds, with Jake Clydsdale and Hayden Topliss scoring one each.
Elsewhere in first grade matches, the Greta Branxton Colts rebounded from defeat last week against Denman to score a 36-24 home win over the Singleton Greyhounds on Saturday.
Meanwhile the Denman Devils firmed up as the most likely team to challenge the dominance of Scone in 2022 by scoring an impressive 54-10 victory over the Muswellbrook Rams at Olympic Park on Sunday.
In round nine, Denman will host Aberdeen at Denman Oval on Saturday, June 25 while on Sunday Scone travel to Greta to take on the Colts and Singleton will face Muswellbrook at home at Pirtek Park.
In the Group 21 Ladies League Tag, Singleton scored a 28-0 win over Greta Branxton to secure second position on the ladder, while leaders Scone swept aside Aberdeen with a 38-0 win at Jefferson Park.
Denman won at Murrurundi, defeating the Mavettes by 26-10 while the Merriwa Magpies had a bye.
In round nine of the Ladies League Tag, Murrurundi have a bye while Aberdeen travel to Denman on Saturday, June 25. On Sunday, June 26, Singleton will host Merriwa while league leaders Scone travel down the Hunter Expressway to take on Greta Branxton.
In the Group 21 reserve grade competition, Greta Branxton prevailed in a tight match against Singleton to win 14-6 while Scone downed Aberdeen by 32 points to 16.
The Merriwa Magpies and Muswellbrook Rams also played out a tight encounter at Olympic Park. The Rams led the Magpies by 8 points to 6 heading in to the halftime break, and held off a strong second half challenge to win 26-20.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
