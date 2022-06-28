The Scone Advocate
Phylli Designs, founded by Scone's Laura Hall, to feature in Australia Post Local Business Hero campaign

MP
By Mathew Perry
June 28 2022 - 4:15am
A Scone hatter will be celebrated as a 'Local Business Hero' as part of a nationwide Australia Post campaign.

