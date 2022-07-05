July 6-July 24: Hunter Valley Gardens. Time: 9.30am-4.30pm. Cost: Adults $35, children $26.
Enjoy some fun in the snow this winter season at Hunter Valley Gardens, with icy-activities for the whole family. Build a snowman (or a snow family) in the mega snow pit, glide down the giant ice toboggan and skate on a real ice rink. Plus roving entertainment, hearty food, and warm beverages. Tickets: huntervalleygardens.com.au.
Advertisement
July 6-16: Hunter Warbirds, 1 Walter Pye Avenue, Scone. Time: 11am-2pm. Cost: $13 concession and child, $17 adult, $42 family (2A, 2C).
Be a pilot these school holidays at Hunter Warbirds. Those young and young at heart can sit inside the CAC Winjeel cockpit - an iconic Warbird. Witness the magic of flight without leaving the ground.
July 6-15: PCYC Muswellbrook. Time: 9am-4pm. Cost: $40 per day.
PCYC Muswellbrook has planned another fun filled School Holiday Program for youths aged 5 to 12 years. Activities include creating slime, sport, games, arts, crafts, cupcake decorating, NAIDOC Week celebrations, LEGO construction, scrapbooking, gymnastics and PCYC disco. Places are limited. Phone the PCYC to book: (02) 6541 1434.
July 8-September 25: Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre. Time: Tuesday to Sunday 9.30am to 4.30pm. Cost: Free.
From the historic Baroona mansion at Whittingham, to Army cadet training and simple still-life moments, Singleton artist Vivien Dwyer's observations of the world around her over the last four decades are being celebrated as part of her new exhibition The Art of Being Here at the Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre. Opening at the centre from 6pm on July 8.
July 10: Singleton Showground. Time: 8am-1pm.
Singleton's monthly markets are held the second Sunday of each month. Bring your children and your dog along, unwind with a stress-free shopping experience and meet the makers and owners of each little stall. The Valley Markets will also be held at Miller Park Hotel, Branxton on July 17 from 9.30am-2pm.
July 15: Scone Race Club, 434 Bunnan Road, Scone. Time: 11am. Cost: $90
Local businesses and the community are invited to get trackside for this inaugural fundraising event featuring a seven race program and supporting the Westpac Rescue Helicopter. Tickets: rescuehelicopter.com.au.
Share your Upper Hunter event news. Email the details to upperhunter@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.