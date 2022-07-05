The Scone Advocate
Children's entertainment group The Vegetable Plot is headed for Scone and Murrurundi

By Anna Wolf
Updated July 5 2022 - 6:14am, first published 6:12am
The children's music and storytelling group, The Vegetable Plot is coming to Scone and Murrurundi to perform on Thursday, July 7.

