The Denman Devils will host Muswellbrook on July 29 and kick off a weekend of centenary celebrations. Reserves play at 6.10pm and first grade at 7.30pm. A night of tall stories and reminiscing on 100 years of the rugby league football club will be held at the RSL on July 30 from 4pm-11pm. Tickets cost $65 per person from eventbrite.com. A recovery day will be held at Denman Hotel from 12pm on July 31.

