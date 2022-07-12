Now-July 24: Hunter Valley Gardens. Time: 9.30am-4.30pm. Cost: Adults $35, children $26
Enjoy some fun in the snow this winter season at Hunter Valley Gardens, with icy-activities for the whole family. Build a snowman (or a snow family) in the mega snow pit, glide down the giant ice toboggan and skate on a real ice rink. Plus roving entertainment, hearty food, and warm beverages. Tickets: huntervalleygardens.com.au.
Now-September 25: Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre. Time: Tuesday to Sunday 9.30am to 4.30pm. Cost: Free
From the historic Baroona mansion at Whittingham to Army cadet training and simple still-life moments, Singleton artist Vivien Dwyer's observations of the world around her over the last four decades are being celebrated as part of her new exhibition The Art of Being Here at the Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre.
July 17: Wandin Estate, Lovedale. TIme: 7am. Cost: $35-$95
Enjoy running past world famous vineyards in the Hunter Valley. Main races are Ultra Marathon, Winery Marathon, Half Marathon, 10.3km Vineyard Run, 5.2km Winery Wander and 2k Kids Marathon. Competitors can run or walk any event. There will be a sport and local produce expo and family entertainment on offer. More details and entry at: wineryrun.com/races.
July 17: Denman Memorial Hall. Time: 4pm-5.30pm. Cost: $8
The Sydney Festival Roadshow will stop in Denman with a screening of Italian Baroque with Circa. The Australian Brandenburg Orchestra takes you on a rollicking ride through Italy's multilayered past with daring choreography from Circa's energetic acrobats. Screening proceeds will be donated to Australian Theatre Live and Hunter New England Health.
July 21: Muswellbrook and Denman Libraries. Time: 10am-11am. Cost: Free
Thursday morning storytime at Muswellbrook and Denman libraries just got cozier. Children who head along can wear their pyjamas and take a snuggly friend. Suitable for children aged 3-5 years.
July 29-31: Denman Recreation Area, Denman RSL and Denman Hotel. Times: Vary.
The Denman Devils will host Muswellbrook on July 29 and kick off a weekend of centenary celebrations. Reserves play at 6.10pm and first grade at 7.30pm. A night of tall stories and reminiscing on 100 years of the rugby league football club will be held at the RSL on July 30 from 4pm-11pm. Tickets cost $65 per person from eventbrite.com. A recovery day will be held at Denman Hotel from 12pm on July 31.
