From the Mayor's chair: Goodnessgravel Gundy bike ride returns

Upper Hunter Shire Council is seeking the community's feedback to determine community attitudes towards our Customer Service team.
To help Council to deliver the best customer service possible we're asking you to share your experience in dealing with Council in the past three months.
To share your experiences, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SDTYS9R
With the heavy rainfall and flooding events we are seeing around the Hunter and throughout the state, I remind residents to remain cautious and take care while on our roads.
You can check Council's Website and Facebook page for updates on road closures and sporting ground closures throughout the Shire.
Please continue to report any flooding to Council and never drive through flood waters.
At the most recent Council Meeting, it was decided to maintain sporting ground and arena fees and charges at the current level with an increase of 2.5 per cent rather than the proposed fee structure.
The decision was part of the adoption of the Delivery Program 2022-23 and 2024-25 and Operational Plan for 2022-2023. Consultation with existing sporting, equestrian and school users will be undertaken over the next 12 months and new associations or clubs will be charged under the new fee structure.
The Council also endorsed plans for the Scone Library and Visitor information Centre relocation to Campbell's Corner.
Council will now seek development consent for the project.
The design plans for the new Scone Library and Visitor Information Centre have been completed in consultation with the community, staff and State Library of NSW.
The location of the proposed library on the ground floor of the Campbell's Corner will provide the library with easy access for the community.
For more information on these projects or other council meeting items, visit Council's website - upperhunter.nsw.gov.au
I'm pleased that the Goodnessgravel Gundy bike ride will return to the Upper Hunter in October.
The main race will be held on Sunday, October 9 and is for serious riders. The first ride is 135km with 2700m of ascent while the second ride is 75km and has 1640km of ascent.
This event will provide a great attraction for our Shire with riders coming from all across Australia to take part in the ride.
For more information on the event, visit goodnessgravel.com
If you want to stay up to date with what's happening in the Upper Hunter you can subscribe to Upper Hunter Shire Council's newsletter - Your Shire.
The newsletter shares the latest events, news, and happenings.
To subscribe, visit bit.ly/33xpOhU and enter your details.
