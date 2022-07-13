How to compare car insurance plans and quotes

Car accidents can happen at any time even to the most careful drivers. Picture: Adobe Stock

This is branded content.

Different car insurance providers offer varying plans and quotes. Some people would go for the most familiar provider without taking the time to research and compare quotes to save time, which is detrimental. Getting the best quotes means doing your due diligence to maximise your advantage in finding the best insurance quotes. And if you want to get the best bang for your buck, here are some considerations to consider when finding the right car insurance.

Understand The Inclusions In Quotes

To begin car insurance comparisons, you must first look into how companies analyse your risk for setting how much premium you'll pay. They will use the following factors to set your car insurance dues.

Depending on your home state, the insurance provider will decide if they will give you a higher or lower premium. They will also look into where you park your car.

Your car is also a factor. Insurance providers want to know your vehicle's brand, model, make and age. The latest models have newer features to contribute to the driver's safety. But the providers will also consider that they are more expensive to repair.

The insurance providers would want to look into your driving history. Your insurance quote will be created depending on if you've had any traffic violations, how long you have been driving, any claims history, and more. Traffic violation would mean a higher premium.

Your driving behavior and how many miles you rack up annually.

Think about your excess

Drunk-driving is one of the most devastating causes of car accidents. It's no wonder that car owners are given the option to make out-of-pocket payments up to a certain value, whether it's their fault or not.



One of the ways you can save on your premium is to raise your excess. It is the amount you choose to share out-of-pocket outside of the insurance claim. For example, you were hit by another vehicle, and the value of the damage is around $2000. You choose to pay $500 worth of the repair cost, and the insurance company will take care of the rest, amounting to $1500. Sometimes it saves you more to pay extra for little repairs than to pay for a higher premium.

Choose appropriate liability limits

Liability coverage is one of the most vital inclusions in a car insurance policy. This is the amount your insurer will pay for any damage or injury you cause to others. The amount they're willing to cover is called the limit. In Australia, there are four types of car insurance liability cover:

Compulsory third party (CTP) insurance

As the name suggests, it's compulsory in all states and territories in Australia. It's also known as Green Slip in New South Wales (NSW) and Transport Accident Charge in Victoria. It covers bodily injuries to people involved in an accident with you, such as cyclists and pedestrians.

It doesn't cover damage to property and other vehicles. It only serves as your legal liability and protection against compensation claims.

Third-party property damage insurance

This covers the cost of repairing someone else's vehicle or property if you're at fault for an accident. However, it doesn't cover the cost of repairing or replacing your own car.

Third-party fire and theft insurance

This insurance offers the same cover as third-party damage but has added fire and theft protection for your car.

Comprehensive insurance

Comprehensive insurance has the broadest coverage. The inclusions cover all the mentioned liabilities no matter who's at fault. It also covers damage caused by natural disasters. Only select this option if your car is new or in good condition. The premium cost might not justify the coverage if it's an old car or has rust issues.

The minimum amount of cover you can buy will differ depending on the state or territory you're in. Choose a higher limit if you have the means to do so. This will give you better protection against any third-party lawsuit that may come your way.

How to compare car insurance plans and quotes

Look into convenient inquiry methods

There are several ways of finding out more about insurance plans and quotes. The following are common ways of contacting your most trusted insurance provider.

By phone

If you have access to a directory or a list of the nearest insurance companies, you will want to call them by telephone to receive the quotes in real-time. Some will want to hear from a company representative to get accurate information from the source.

By independent agent

Independent agents are not connected to a single insurance company. They are individuals who carry different insurance brands and will shop around for you. You will get customised service, which is why it can be more expensive than going directly to the company. For that reason, not many choose to get their insurance quotes this way.

By online form

Business website providers will instantly offer quotes after filling out a form and submitting it to them. Convenience makes it the second most popular way of inquiring about insurance quotes since potential customers don't have to leave home.

Quote comparison tool

Some websites allow users to compare insurance quotes from different providers simultaneously. A survey of a thousand respondents showed 30 per cent using the online comparison tool to get insurance quotes.

Comparison by credit score

If you have excellent credit standing, it will also benefit you when it comes to car insurance.

Some companies will use it as a factor in calculating your insurance quote. They will use proprietary calculation as a way to rate customers. Good credit scores for policyholders mean lower premiums, and low scores will have higher premiums. Some companies will provide as much as a decrease in rates of 69 per cent. But nationwide, the average reduction in rates is 34 per cent.

In conclusion

Comparing insurance quotes makes it easier to find the right one for your needs. Since different car insurance providers are offering them, comparing them will allow you to assess which one will be beneficial in the long run. You should be able to maintain your car insurance for as long as you're a driver, which is why acquiring the correct premium amount is essential.