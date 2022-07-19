The Scone Advocate
Merriwa star to stay in UK with Halifax extension

MP
By Mathew Perry
Updated July 19 2022 - 6:13am, first published 6:11am
Lachlan Walmsley

Merriwa's Lachlan Walmsley has signed a two year extension with Halifax Panthers, extending his stay at the UK second division club until the end of the 2024 season.

MP

Mathew Perry

Journalist

Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.

