Merriwa star to stay in UK with Halifax extension

Merriwa's Lachlan Walmsley has signed a two year extension with Halifax Panthers, extending his stay at the UK second division club until the end of the 2024 season.
The Australian-born Scottish international has impressed in his second season in the UK, racing his way to joint top of the Betfred Championship try scoring charts with 15 tries.
Walmsley's form had attracted rumours of a potential move to a first division Super League club, but the Panthers said in the statement the 24 year old had been keen to sort out his contract status early to focus on securing his spot in the Scotland squad for the Rugby League World Cup later this year.
Walmsley said it had been an easy decision to re-sign with the club.
It's been a welcoming experience coming to this club," Walmsley said of his first year at Halifax.
"Obviously, there was 11 new faces when I got here but to have those lads welcome me like they have, it's been good.
"But to sign a deal for another 2 years, I'm very grateful and excited for what can be made of it. It's a very professional club so it's good to be a part of it."
Halifax Panthers coach Simon Grix said the club was pleased to secure Walmsley's signature for the next two seasons.
"Lachlan's got some x factor about him, he can do things that other people can't," Grix said.
"And at 24 years old, he's got a lot of improvement in him physically and in terms of his rugby league IQ. He's at a good level now and I think we can get him quite a bit further along on that side of things."
Grix said Walmsley had fit in nicely with the Panthers since joining the West Yorkshire club prior to the start of the 2022 season.
"He's fit in really nicely with our group, the lads get on with him really well," Grix said.
The third placed Panthers travel to face the London Broncos in their next match on Sunday, July 24.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
